Some of the world’s best Para Taekwondoins are set to start in Santiago

Paralympic gold medallist from Brazil Nathan Torquato (Men K44 -63kg) is ready to go to action in Santiago 2023 Para Pan American Games. Torquato, who won the Paralympic Games in 2021 in Tokyo, is going to defend his title of Para Pan American Games champion which he claimed in 2019.

Tirquato is not the only star name among the participants. Defending champion, Paralympic Games bronze medalist Evan Medell from USA (Men K44 +80kg), Paralympic bronze medallist Juan Samorano from Argentina (Men K44 -70kg) came to Santiago chasing the Para Pan American Games' gold medal.

Some famous names can be found also in women’s competition. World champions from Brazil Silvana Cardoso Fernandes (Women K44 -57kg) and Carolina Silva de Moura (Women K44 -65kg), Paralympic champion Leonor Angelica Espinoza Carranza (Women K44 -47kg) from Peru are among the biggest stars. Lilisbet Rodriguez Rivero from Cuba will try to challenge Espinoza Carranza, as she defeated her in Pan Am Series III last year.

Lilisbet Rodriguez Rivero (from the right) in action © World Taekwando

The Taekwondo competitions in Parapan American Games will be held from November 23 to 25.