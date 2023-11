The International School Sport Federation (ISF) arrives at the heart of the Olympic Capital. The city of Lausanne and the Canton of Vaud will be its hosts. The ISF is recognized by the International Olympic

Committee (IOC) and promotes sports in 134 countries.





Starting from January 2024, the International School Sport Federation (ISF) will be in Switzerland, establishing its headquarters in Lausanne. The Federation, which was recognized by the IOC in 1995, will have greater promotion and visibility in the Swiss canton, where approximately 10 people work at its new headquarters in the Maison du Sport International (MSI).





The Federation's mission extends beyond the playing field as it strives to instill a culture of health, learning, gender equality, and inclusion among young people. It has a presence in more than 200,000 people worldwide and encourages young people to participate in sports, especially through events like the ISF World School Championship and Gymnasiade, which brings together more than 5,000 young people from around the world every two years for a multi-sport competition.





The arrival of ISF in Lausanne not only strengthens the position of the Olympic Capital as a global center for international sports but also fosters the creation of new synergies to promote sports participation among young people worldwide. It will be in a unique environment at the heart of a community composed of nearly 60 sports federations and international sports organizations based in the Canton of Vaud.





The arrival of ISF also reflects the success of the Lausanne Olympic Capital Foundation (FLOC). The mission of FLOC is to simplify and strengthen the links between public authorities and sports federations and organizations.





Laurent Petrynka, President of ISF, highlights the importance of this decision: "Elevating the values of equality, respect, and fair play through school sports is more than a mission; it is a passion that drives us. Lausanne represents a beacon of these ideals within the international sports community. This relocation is a statement of our dedication to enriching the lives of young athletes worldwide."