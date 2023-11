Nominees for the BWF 2023 Player of the Year Awards

The BWF has announced the nominees for the 2023 Player of the Year in eight categories, including three for para badminton.

The outstanding athletes of the year will be honored with the prestigious BWF Player of the Year awards on December 11 in Hangzhou, People's Republic of China. The award ceremony will take place during the annual Gala Dinner of the HSBC BWF World Tour Finals. There will be eight categories awarded, including three for para badminton.





The nominees were ratified by the BWF Council and selected based on their performances during the 2022/2023 season, from November 1, 2022, to October 31, 2023, when the season concluded.





The winner of the Eddy Choong Most Promising Player Award will be announced that night.





BWF Player of the Year Nominees





Viktor Axelsen: The Danish player won six titles during the evaluation period, including three Super 1000 crowns and the HSBC BWF World Tour 2022 Finals, maintaining his undefeated status as No.1.





Seo Seung Jae: The Korean made history by becoming the first male player in 24 years to be a double champion at the BWF World Championships.





Kunlavut Vitidsarn: The Thai player became the first from his country to win the men's singles crown at the BWF World Championships. At only 22 years old, he emerges as a potential leader in the coming years.





BWF Player of the Year Nominees





An Se Young: The South Korean won 11 titles during the evaluation period, reaching the final in 13 out of 14 events played, winning 10 of them, including the BWF World Championships and the Asian Games.





Chen Yu Fei: The Chinese player won three titles out of five finals and played a crucial role in her country's victory at the TotalEnergies BWF Sudirman Cup 2023.





Akane Yamaguchi: The current BWF Player of the Year won three titles out of four consecutive finals in the first part of the evaluation period and maintained her consistency throughout the season, claiming two additional titles.





Nominees for BWF Pair of the Year





Chen Qing Chen/Jia Yi Fan

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty

Zheng Si Wei/Huang Ya Qiong

Seo Seung Jae/Chae Yu Jung





Nominees for BWF Most Improved Player





Jiang Zhen Bang/Wei Ya Xin

Chen Tang Jie/Toh Ee Wei

Kim Astrup/Anders Skaarup Rasmussen





Nominees for BWF Para Badminton Male Player of the Year





Daiki Kajiwara

Cheah Liek Hou

Lucas Mazur

Kim Jungjun





Nominees for BWF Para Badminton Female Player of the Year





Leani Ratri Oktila

Rina Marlina

Sarina Satomi

Pilar Jauregui

Thulasimathi Murugesan

Man-kei To





Nominees for BWF Para Badminton Pair of the Year





Hikmat Ramdani/Leani Ratri Oktila

Subhan Subhan/Rina Marlina

Muhammad Fareez Anuar/Cheah Liek Hou

Sarina Satomi/Yuma Yamazaki

Leani Ratri Oktila/Khalimatus Sadiyah