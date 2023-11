The flagship WBSC baseball tournament will kick off in the Americas, still with the venue to be confirmed, next year in the month of November. It will be the third edition of the exciting tournament.

The third edition of the WBSC Premier12 will take place from November 10 to 24, 2024, at a location yet to be determined, although it will be in the Americas. Group A (November 10-14), the host country, as well as the City and date, are still to be decided.





In contrast, Group B will open at the Nagoya Dome, home of the Chinichi Dragons of Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB), on November 13. Taipei City will host the remaining games until November 18.





The Tokyo Dome will host the Super Round (November 21-23) among the top three teams from each group. Medal games are scheduled for November 24. This way, Japan (champion in 2019) will host the most important games of the WBSC Premier12 flagship baseball event for the third consecutive time. Sadayuki Sakakibara, commissioner of the NPB, said, "It is a great honor and pleasure to host the WBSC Premier12 in Japan three times in a row. I believe that the NPB can contribute to the development of baseball worldwide by fully demonstrating the appeal of our sport."





Participants





The top 12 baseball programs in the WBSC Men's Baseball World Rankings as of December 31, 2023, will participate in the III Premier12, with six teams divided into each group of the Opening Round.





In the last tournament, a total of $5.2 million was distributed among the 12 participating teams, marking a 40% increase from the inaugural edition. The champion, Japan, received a total of $1.6 million. According to WBSC guidelines, at least 50 percent of a team's prize money must be distributed equally among the 28-man roster players