While Las Vegas has always been and will continue to be the mecca of boxing, according to ESPN, the fight for the undisputed title that unifies all the belts will be held in Riyadh. The boxers in question are Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk, two contenders who have been sizing each other up for some time and finally have a date to meet in the ring: February 17.

Since Lennox Lewis became the last champion of champions to unify all the belts in the heavyweight category in 1999, no one has achieved such a feat. Fury and Usyk initially had plans for an event on December 23, where they were the featured bout, but plans and strategies will now change. For Usyk, it will be the first time fighting in Saudi Arabia, unlike Fury, who has already faced Francis Nganmou in the ring. With this announcement, a wait of more than two years between announcements and non-announcements may come to an end. The rest of the event is being prepared, but the boxers already know they will be the protagonists.

Therefore, the linear and Council champion, Tyson Fury, will face the unified WBO/IBF/WBA champion, Oleksandr Usyk, in the Kingdom. So far, the two fighters have only come face to face at a press conference on November 16 in London. There, Fury assured his opponent that his "time was up" and thanked "His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and His Excellency Turki Alalshikh" for bringing the fight to Saudi Arabia, where he already fought and had an "incredible time." Fury (34-0-1, 24 KOs), the heavyweight world champion since 2015, will seek the crown of crowns against Oleksandr Usyk (21-0-14). The Ukrainian defeated Joshua and unified the heavyweight belts after moving up from the cruiserweight division. He is also an Olympic champion and is clearly facing the challenge of his career.

The event will be called 'Ring of Fire,' and the promotion of the fight had a surprise during its official presentation with actor Sylvester Stallone, who served as a special guest to add more prominence to the event. The boxers exchanged words challenging each other. Fury paraphrased the legendary Muhammad Ali by telling Oleksandr Usyk, "If you're thinking of beating me, you better wake up," in addition to giving him a series of epithets. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian simply told his rival, "There is no goal, only the path," and used the biblical story of David versus Goliath to exemplify the fight three months from now. "When the Lord puts Tyson in my hands, I will do my job."

On the other hand, the event on December 23 is also taking shape, with talks of significant boxers like Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder. Initially, they could have faced each other, but plans seem to be going in other directions, and there is a possibility that both may be on that star-studded card, although not together. Joshua might be paired with Otto Wallin, and Wilder with