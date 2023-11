The resolution for the Olympic Truce for Paris 2024 will be presented at the UN

The Olympic Truce, dating back to the ancient Olympic Games in Olympia in 776 BC, aims to ensure the cessation of all hostilities, allowing the safe passage and participation of athletes and spectators in the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The IOC revived the Olympic truce in 1992 and now introduces it in every edition of the Games," said the IOC itself on its website.

"The draft resolution for the Olympic Truce for Paris 2024 will be formally presented next Tuesday to the member states by the Government of France in close collaboration with the IOC, the International Paralympic Committee, and the Organizing Committee," added the press release.

The President of the Paris 2024 Organizing Committee, Tony Estanguet, will present this resolution to the UN General Assembly with a speech, followed by debates among member states and comments from the President of the IOC, Thomas Bach.

After the formal procedures, there will be a joint media briefing around 6:00 pm, with Bach and Estanguet in the East Lounge of the New York General Assembly Hall of the United Nations.