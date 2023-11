The United Kingdom Anti-Doping Agency (UKAD) has confirmed that rugby league player Taylor Baddeley has received a one-month suspension from all sports following an Anti-Doping Rule Violation (ADRV), which has already been served.

After serving the suspension for a positive doping test, Rugby player Taylor Baddeley is now cleared to return to the field. The "Hooker" had tested positive in a doping control after the match between Castleford Tigers Academy and Wakefield Trinity Academy on April 8th, for the presence of a prohibited substance in his urine sample. Mr. Baddeley's sample analysis revealed an Adverse Analytical Finding (AAF) for benzoylecgonine, a metabolite of cocaine.





After being provisionally suspended in May, accepting the fact, and demonstrating that the use was not for sports-related performance enhancement but rather for recreational or social purposes, in addition to undergoing rehabilitation treatment, UKAD granted him the benefit of a one-month sanction (inability to participate in any sport), which has been completed as of the issuance of the sanction.





Thus, while the player has the option to appeal the sanction, he can immediately return to sports practices (the one-month period considered served during the provisional suspension). It seems sensible not to pursue an appeal in light of this information."