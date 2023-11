Heroic victory for Chile achieves no extra reward and the semifinals are set in men's Basketball

Hosts fall just short of semifinals in their return to the Panam Games 72 years later





Following Brazil's victory in the women's competition, men's basketball experienced an exciting third and final day of the group stage that determined the semifinal matchups set to take place on Friday. Semifinals are: Argentina-Mexico and Brazil-Venezuela.





Hosts Chile, despite coming close to a small miracle at the Polideportivo 1 in the Parque Deportivo Estadio Nacional, will not be part of the semifinals.

"La Roja'' faced only their second participation in Panam Games history, following their fifth-place finish in the inaugural edition held in 1951 in Buenos Aires. They entered the competition as outsiders in a group that included historically strong teams like Brazil, Puerto Rico, and Mexico.





Chile had already shown a strong performance in their debut against Puerto Rico (66-70, with a 9-19 score in the final quarter). However, things took a turn for the worse on Wednesday against the Brazilians (94-43, with an astounding 53-15 lead at halftime). Far from giving up, Juan Manuel Córdoba's team secured a victory on Thursday against Mexico with a score of 63-59, led by Nicolás Carvacho (MKS Dąbrowa Górnicza, Poland) with 16 points. They came close to achieving a seemingly impossible qualification.





This victory resulted in a three-way tie in the group, ultimately sending Mexico through, as the hosts needed to win by more than seven points to secure the second-place spot. With 2:18 left in the game, they were eight points ahead (62-54). In the end, they fell just short, with a significant contribution from José Israel Gutiérrez (Halcones Xalapa, Mexico) who scored 19 points.





© Getty Images





The top spot in Group B, with a perfect record, went to Brazil. On Thursday, they had to give their all against Puerto Rico (72-69) with 17 points from Lucas Díaz (Sesi Franca, Brazil) and 15 from Danilo Fuzaro (Bauru, Brazil), despite Brandon Boyd's 18 points (Cimarrones del Choco, Colombia).





In Group A, defending champions Argentina once again struggled for a third consecutive day to maintain their unbeaten record, securing a nail-biting overtime victory against the Dominican Republic (82-81). This came after Santiago Scala failed to score with three seconds left in regulation time (74-74).





With the score at 82-81 following a basket by Gelvis Solano, Martín Cuello missed a shot with nine seconds left, and the Albiceleste grabbed the offensive rebound to crush the hopes of the islanders. The standout player for Argentina was Javier Alejandro Saiz, a power forward from Instituto in his home country, with 19 points and four rebounds. Despite New York-based Solano's 30 points with 4/8 three-pointers for the Dominican side, it wasn't enough.





This defeat meant elimination for the Dominican Republic from medal contention, as the second spot in the group went to "Vinotinto." They secured a 68-77 victory against Panama on Thursday, led by the 18 points of world-class shooting guard Garly Sojo (Broncos de la Superliga de Venezuela), despite his 3/10 performance from beyond the arc.





With no rest days, the semifinals will take place this Friday with the following matchups and schedules: Argentina vs. Mexico (17:30 local time) and Brazil vs. Venezuela (20:00 local time in Chile).