The Canadian Mixed Curling Championship kicks off on Sunday, and Quebec aims to make history in Saskatchewan

The 2023 Canadian Mixed Curling Championship will commence next Sunday, with Quebec's team hoping to achieve a feat that has eluded Canadian curling for over 90 years. Thirteen other teams will also compete at the Swift Current Curling Club in Saskatchewan, all vying for the title.

The championship features 14 teams (10 provinces plus Northern Ontario, Northwest Territories, Nunavut, and Yukon) seeded and divided into two groups of seven teams each. The teams will play a round-robin within their respective groups.

Quebec's team, led by Pierre-Luc Morissette (Jacques-Cartier/Rosemère/Glenmore/Trois-Rivières), will strive to become the fourth consecutive team from the same province/territory to win a Canadian curling championship with entirely different lineups. Until last year, no province or territory had achieved three consecutive championships with different teams since Manitoba did so at the 1929, 1930, and 1931 Briers.





Saskatchewan’s Team Meachem from the Swift Current Curling Club. ©Curling Canada/Melanie Johnson





Quebec's Félix Asselin's team, which recently won a bronze medal for Canada at the 2023 World Mixed Curling Championship, matched this achievement last year after clinching the 2022 Canadian Mixed title. Team Morissette hopes to emulate the success of Quebec's Team Asselin, Team Jean-Michel Ménard (2021), and Team Jean-Sébastien Roy (2020) by winning an unprecedented fourth consecutive championship with 16 different players.

Nevertheless, curling fans from Swift Current will be rooting for one of their own to claim the national mixed title. Skip Shaun Meachem, vice-skip Kelly Schafer, second Chris Haichert, and lead Teejay Haichert represent the Swift Current Curling Club, the venue for the 2023 event.