With just nine days to go until the event, Armenia is gearing up to host the largest Sambo World Championship in history.

The success of organizing the youth world championship in October played a significant role in the decision of the federation's executive committee to grant Armenia the opportunity to host the senior edition.





Armenia has once again been chosen as the venue for an event of this magnitude by the global leaders of this sport. This decision is attributed not only to Armenia's extensive experience in organizing such championships but also to its tradition and contributions to the development and advancement of this unique sporting discipline.





The recent hosting of the World Championship for adolescents and youth in October is still fresh in memory. Members of the executive committee of the sports federation were the first to endorse Armenia, a development celebrated by the country's authorities as a success. "There is no doubt that hosting international championships is a vital necessity. We have demonstrated that we can hold competitions at the highest level," stated Karen Giloyan, Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture, and Sports of Armenia, in remarks to Armenpress.





Giloyan himself acknowledged that the choice to host the upcoming world championships is due to the "flawless organization of the event for the younger athletes." The event is scheduled to take place from the 10th to the 12th in Yerevan, and it is only natural that the finest athletes in this discipline, which showcases skill and strength, will be in attendance. Sambo is a martial art that has its roots in other traditional styles such as judo, koch, Chidaoba, and Khapsagay. It is regarded as one of the four main forms of competitive freestyle wrestling, alongside Greco-Roman, freestyle, and judo.





The event is expected to host around a hundred countries, as the organizers themselves seek to limit participation to this number to ensure that all infrastructure and resources are utilized to the fullest. During the Youth World Championship, nearly 500 athletes competed, representing about twenty countries.