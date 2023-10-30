Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has hailed the performance of the country's Asian Para Games team ©Getty Images

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has hailed the country’s "remarkable" performance at the Asian Para Games in Hangzhou after winning more than 100 medals.

The Games saw India achieve 29 gold, 31 silver and 51 bronze medals in a record-breaking haul.

Only hosts China, Iran, Japan and South Korea won more medals than India who ranked five in the overall standings.

India placed 15th at Guangzhou 2010 before coming eighth at both Incheon 2014 and Jakarta Palembang 2018 where they claimed their previous best tally of 72 medals including 15 golds, 24 silvers and 33 bronzes.

"We have achieved a remarkable milestone of 100 medals at the Asian Para Games," Modi wrote in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"This is an occasion of unparalleled joy.

"The success we are witnessing is a direct outcome of the exceptional talent, unwavering dedication, and hard work exhibited by our athletes.

"This extraordinary accomplishment fills our hearts with immense pride.

"I want to extend my deepest appreciation and gratitude to our incredible athletes, their dedicated coaches, and the entire support system that collaborates with them.

"These triumphs not only bring inspiration but also serve as a compelling reminder that our youth can overcome any challenge, and nothing is beyond their reach."

India’s 111-medal haul included many standout performers including a superb display from 16-year-old archer Sheetal Devi who earned two golds and one silver.

The success comes after India fielded its biggest-ever delegation for an Asian Para Games with 303 athletes representing the country. 

Paralympic Committee of India President Deepa Malik told the Press Trust of India that the achievements of the team were not a surprise.

"We have made history," said Malik.

"Our Para athletes made the country proud.

"We will win more medals in the Paris Paralympics than in Tokyo.

"However, it is not a surprise for us.

"We expected between 110 to 115 medals and we ended at 111."