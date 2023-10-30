IOC member Ambani says Los Angeles 2028 can help bring US sports to India

Indian International Olympic Committee (IOC) member Nita Ambani has suggested that the sub-continent should make use of the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics to learn more about American sports.

The IOC Session in Mumbai earlier this month saw new sports - cricket, squash, baseball and softball and lacrosse - added to the Los Angeles 2028 programme.

Speaking at the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF), Ambani said the Olympics in five years can be used as an opportunity to "bring baseball to India".

The last appearance for baseball and softball at the Olympics came at Tokyo in 2021 and it will not feature at Paris 2024.

"We brought the Olympic movement back to our country after a gap of 40 years...," she said, as quoted by India TV.

"The IOC made cricket an Olympic sport.

"After 128 years Cricket will make an entry at the Olympics in the US at the LA Games 2028.

"As we take cricket to the US we might bring baseball to India...

"The exchange of sports is an exchange of dreams and friendships.

Nita Ambani said the Olympics in five years can be used as an opportunity to "bring baseball to India" ©Getty Images

"It is a story of fortitude and resilience."

Ambani, founder and chairperson of Reliance Foundation, was recognised by USISPF with the Global Leadership Award for Philanthropy and Corporate Social Responsibility.

USISPF chairman John Chambers and the Board of Directors presented the award.

Nita and husband Mukesh Ambani are among India's most powerful couple with an estimated worth over $90 billion (£74 billion/€85 billion).

The 59-year-old IOC member claimed that Reliance has reached out "to millions of Indian youth through sports".

Ambani also praised Indian plans to bid for the 2036 Olympic Games, adding her team will "work relentlessly for this goal".

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced India's intentions for the 2036 Olympics and Paralympics and the next available Youth Games during the Opening Ceremony of the IOC Session in Mumbai.

IOC chief Thomas Bach has backed the plans, saying the nation has a "strong case" to host the Olympics.