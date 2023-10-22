The Hangzhou 2022 Asian Para Games has officially begun with the Opening Ceremony ©Getty Images

The Hangzhou 2022 Asian Para Games has officially begun following the Opening Ceremony which was held under the theme of "Hearts Meet, Dreams Shine".

Taking place a fortnight after the close of the 19th Asian Games, the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium was under the limelight once again.

The Ceremony reached its climax when Paralympic gold medal-winning swimmer Xu Jialing lit the Cauldron.

Like in the first Hangzhou 2022 curtain-raiser, digital light shows played a central role.

Today's event saw a "divine bird" from the local Liangzhu culture fly towards the fire and hover while the Cauldron was being lit before eventually morphing into the Games mascot Fei Fei.

"Through your performances, your skill, your strength, your passion, you are showing the world that there is no limit to what can be achieved with determination and courage," Asian Paralympic Committee President Majid Rashed said in his address.

"And this will inspire more young people with impairments to follow in your footsteps and encourage governments to increase their support for people with disabilities.

Spectacular artistic displays featured at the Opening Ceremony before China's Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang declared the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Para Games open ©Getty Images
Spectacular artistic displays featured at the Opening Ceremony before China's Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang declared the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Para Games open ©Getty Images

"This is the power of the Paralympic Movement and you athletes are at the very heart of it, and here in Hangzhou is the stage, where you can showcase your amazing talents.

"And what a stage Hangzhou is! 

"The huge efforts of the Chinese Government and the Organising Committee in making these Games a success, is helping us get closer to achieving our vision of creating an inclusive Asia through sport."

Another key feature of the Ceremony was the osmanthus flower, which is the city flower of Hangzhou.

Crowds saw a golden version of the flower which was intended to symbolise the charm of the host city, a gold osmanthus crown meant to celebrate hard work and achievement, and a golden osmanthus tree to show the vitality of life.

China's Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang declared the Games open as they come to the country for a second time after the inaugural edition in Guangzhou in 2010.

The current edition is set to take place until October 28 with around 3,100 athletes from 44 countries and territories competing in 22 sports.