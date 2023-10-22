Nigeria Boxing Federation (NBF) has further distanced themselves from World Boxing, with the lawyer of Azania Omo-Agege threatening legal action if they don't "cease interference".

In a disclaimer signed by NBF vice-president Omo-Agege's legal counsel, seen by insidethegames, it was stated that Nigeria becoming the first nation from Africa to join World Boxing is "inaccurate and misleading".

They have also cautioned World Boxing against any unauthorised use of the "name 'Nigeria', its flag or any other representation associated with our clients' nation".

On Friday, World Boxing said Nigeria was among its newest members - and first from Africa - along with Finland, Iceland, Jamaica, Norway, and the Czech Republic.

However, Omo-Agege, who is also the Acting President of African Boxing Confederation (AFBC), denied the claims before committing Nigeria's "firm loyalty" to the International Boxing Association (IBA).

But World Boxing said an application from NBF to become its member was "signed by all of the relevant senior officials within the Federation and was supported by a letter from the Nigerian National Olympic Committee".

Part of the disclaimer signed by NBF vice-president Azania Omo-Agege's legal counsel

In response, the disclaimer from Omo-Agege's side has now asked World Boxing to produce proof of said letter.

"We trust that World Boxing will heed this warning and desist from anu further actions that infringe upon the sovereignty of the NBF," the disclaimed said.

"Please be advised that any continued disregard for these concerns will compel us to pursue legal action to protect the integrity and rights of the NBF."

NBF also said its Board has not had a chance to convene to make a decision of "such monumental significance".

In June this year, SwissBoxing became the first National Federation to reverse its decision to join World Boxing, leading to the resignation of Andreas Anderegg as President after 17 years, after some members complained that the decision to leave IBA had been taken without proper consultation.

The battle for Nigerian membership looks set to intensify in the coming days as World Boxing maintained their stance from yesterday when approached for a comment.

A disclaimer from the lawyers of NBF vice-president Azania Omo-Agege, pictured, stated that Nigeria becoming the first nation from Africa to join World Boxing is "inaccurate and misleading"

"The application was signed by all of the relevant senior officials within the Federation and was supported by a letter from the Nigerian National Olympic Committee which requested that World Boxing 'kindly accord the Federation due recognition' and confirmed that the Nigeria Boxing Federation is the only recognised body responsible for organising boxing in Nigeria," their statement read.

African support is of great importance for the under fire IBA and its Russian President Umar Kremlev.

IBA, that has been expelled from the Olympic movement, will hear their appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on November 16.

It will also hope for quick solution with the Omo-Agege-led AFBC over the continental body's Congress to elect a new President.

Initially scheduled to be held in Durban this month, AFBC wants to host it on November 18 in Africa.

However, IBA wants it to be held in Dubai and has said that they will not cover the costs of the Congress if it is held in Africa, causing tension between the two.

Memberships are important for both IBA and World Boxing as the sport fights for its spot at Los Angeles 2028.