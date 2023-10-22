Jamaica's World Cup stars pull out of Gold Cup qualification in protest at not being paid

Jamaica’s World Cup squad have pulled out of qualification for the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCAF) Women’s Gold Cup, they claimed, in "stance in solidarity to end the cycle of mistreatment" by the Jamaica Football Federation (JFF).

The team, known as the "Reggae Girlz", were unbeaten in the group stages of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

In the round of 16, they lost by a single goal against Colombia but claimed they are still waiting for payment for the tournament.

"It is with great disappointment we share that the 2023 World Cup roster will not be participating in the upcoming October international window for the first ever Women's Gold Cup Qualifiers," a statement by the players said.

"While this has been one of the hardest decisions we have had to make, we feel it is necessary to take such a drastic stance to put an end to the constant mistreatment we receive from the Jamaica Football Federation,

“We have yet to receive full and correct payments for our historical (sic) performances at the World Cup and the numerous outstanding bonuses for qualifying in the summer of 2022. We have dealt with delayed payments from the JFF time and time again.

"As always it is an honour and a privilege to represent Jamaica, it is our job to perform to the best of our ability and we put all our efforts into representing our country, making our fans, loved ones at home and diaspora proud.

"Due to the current circumstances the Jamaica Football Federation has put us in, we would not be able to do our job,"

Jamaica reached the last 16 of this year's Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand ©Getty Images

The players detailed other grievances and claimed that they had been given information in an "untimely manner and through unprofessional communication,"

They revealed that they had only been told of the appointment of coach Xavier Gilbert a week before the start of qualifying for the Gold Cup through a social media message.

Gilbert had been an assistant to previous coach Lorne Donaldson.

The JFF responded that they were “uncomfortable with the response of the players and the non-attendance of the player representatives to a scheduled meeting,”

They have named a squad for the CONCACF Gold Cup qualifiers that does not include any World Cup players.

Chris-Ann Chambers, Destiny Powell and Shaneil Buckley have been summoned from the squad currently in Santiago for the Panamerican Games.

Jamaica are due to meet Panama on October 25 in Panama City before a home match against Guatemala four days later.