Hosts place Australian Institute of Sport under review with Brisbane 2032 in mind

The Australian Institute of Sport (AIS) will be subject to an independent review as part of the host nation's efforts to maximise performance at its home Brisbane 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Erin Flaherty and Robyn Smith will lead the probe that has been ordered by the Australian Government.

Based in Canberra, the AIS is a high-performance training base for Australian athletes.

The review will look at what the facility needs to deliver its purpose with Brisbane 2032 in mind, with a revitalisation of the existing AIS campus proposed.

This could mean moving the AIS to another location, while the level of investment required, accommodation facilities and international best practice will also be considered.

Readiness for athlete use with enough time before Brisbane 2032 will be another key part of the review.

"I welcome this independent review of AIS infrastructure," said Australian Sports Minister Anika Wells.

"The review and its outcomes will support and enhance Australian sport by providing advice on strategic investment in high performance facilities that align with Australia's high performance 2032+ sport strategy."

The Australian Institute of Sport could be revitalised or relocated ©Getty Images

Flaherty is the chair of the National Intermodal Corporation and sits on the Board of Venues New South Wales.

Sport Inclusion Australia chief executive Smith is a member of the Brisbane 2032 Organising Committee and a member at large of the International Paralympic Committee's Governing Board.

"The independent review of the AIS infrastructure will give the Government a clear-eyed view on priority investment in the AIS in the lead-up to the Brisbane 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games and beyond," said Catherine King, the Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Local Government Minister.

"This is part of a national approach that supports international competitiveness and achieving success at upcoming major sporting events, including the Brisbane 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games."