Serbian Olympic Committee President Bozidar Maljkovic has said that basketball star Nikola Jokić will be part of the country's team at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The 28-year-old is regarded as one of the greatest centers of all time and was named as the most valuable player of the NBA Finals as his side Denver Nuggets clinched the title in June.

Jokić has been named as an NBA all-star five times and the most valuable player twice.

He won a silver medal with Serbia at the Rio 2016 Olympics after defeat to the United States in the final, but decided to skip the Tokyo 2020 Games.

This was after the Nuggets expressed concern about Jokić’s opportunity to rest, following a condensed NBA season caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Serbia were second again at the Basketball World Cup in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia in August and September, a tournament Jokić was also missing for alongside other star players.

Nikola Jokić played at Rio 2016 but skipped Tokyo 2020 and this year's World Cup to rest ©Getty Images

The EuroLeague's most valuable player Vasilije Micic and Rio silver medallist Nikola Kalinic were among others absent as Serbia lost to Germany in the final.

Maljkovic told AS that Jokić would be available for Paris 2024 alongside other Serbian sporting stars such as tennis legend Novak Djokovic and Ivana Vuleta, who won the world long jump title in Budapest in August.

"In Paris, they will all be [there], Jokić included," said Maljkovic.

"The Paris Games will be a party, and I am confident that Serbian sport will have a large participation."

Jokić, nicknamed The Joker, also played for Serbia at the World Cup in 2019 and at EuroBasket last year.

He decided to miss this year's World Cup - again to rest after the Nuggets' long title-winning season.