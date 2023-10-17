The International Automobile Federation (FIA) has said it will make another bid to place karting on the Olympic programme after missing out on a spot at Los Angeles 2028.

Motorsport was one of nine sports shortlisted for a place at the Games in California, but missed out on selection alongside breaking, karate and kickboxing.

Baseball/softball, cricket, flag football, lacrosse and squash were all chosen and were confirmed at the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Session in Mumbai yesterday.

The FIA told insidethegames that just being shortlisted was a reason to be positive.

"The FIA has taken note of LA 28's announcement concerning the additional sports that will be on the Olympic programme," a spokesperson said.

"We thank them for the attention they have given to motorsport and to our organisation.

"The fact that the possibility of karting being included in the official programme of the Olympic Games has been considered is already a satisfactory first step.

"It encourages us to continue our efforts to refine an offer adapted to the format of this unique competition in order to be able to present a bid again in the future."

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach in a kart at Buenos Aires 2018 ©IOC

E-karting has already featured at the 2018 Summer Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires as a demonstration event.

Motor racing events were held around the 1900 Olympics in Paris, but nobody is sure what events were officially part of the programme or not.

After choosing its five sports, LA 2028 chief executive Kathy Carter said they had put forward a "bold and balanced proposal that will energise the Games with culturally relevant competition and boundless possibility".

In February, Honorary FIA President Jean Todt was awarded the Olympic Order by IOC President Thomas Bach.

Todt led the FIA between 2009 and 2021 and his wife, Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh, became an IOC member at the Session today.