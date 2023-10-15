Coventry set for return to IOC Executive Board and Prince Feisal for re-election

Zimbabwe's Kirsty Coventry is set to return to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive Board here tomorrow, with Jordan's Prince Feisal Al Hussein poised for re-election.

Prince Feisal is set for election for a second term on the Executive Board, which he joined in 2019.

He has been an IOC member since 2010, and among his roles are leading its Working Group on Safeguarding and deputy chair of the Gender Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Commission.

His re-election and the return of Coventry to the Executive Board are set to be formalities as they are the only two candidates for the two vacant positions.

Coventry is viewed as a close ally of IOC President Thomas Bach, and was previously on the Executive Board from 2018 to 2021 as chair of the Athletes' Commission.

Jordan's Prince Feisal Al Hussein, second right at back, is set for re-election to the IOC Executive Board ©Getty Images

The Zimbabwean Sports Minister's recent appointments to notable IOC positions have included chair of the Athletes' Commission for the Brisbane 2032 Olympics and the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympics, and heading up the Games Optimisation Working Group.

She is set to replace Morocco's Nawal El Moutawakel on the Executive Board.

El Moutawakel was elected alongside Prince Feisal in 2019, although only assumed the role at the start of 2020 after Guatemala's Willi Kaltschmitt Luján reached the age limit of 80.

Coventry and Prince Feisal are set to be elected to four-year terms on the Executive Board through to 2027.

Eight new members are due to be elected to the IOC tomorrow too - Yael Arad of Israel, Balázs Fürjes of Hungary, Cecilia Roxana Tait Villacorta of Peru, Michael Mronz of Germany, Malaysia's Michelle Yeoh, Sweden's Petra Sörling, Kim Jae-youl of South Korea and Tunisia's Mehrez Boussayene.