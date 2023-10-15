Russia's International Olympic Committee (IOC) members Shamil Tarpischev and Yelena Isinbayeva are among 12 absentees from the Session here.

A reason for their absences has been provided yet, and IOC spokesperson Mark Adams claimed he was unaware of why they did not attend.

The IOC Ethics Commission cleared both officials to continue their role as members earlier this year, deeming they met the conditions for Russian and Belarusian athletes' participation in international sport, namely they had not supported the war in Ukraine and are not affiliated to the military.

The decision in March to ease the IOC's stance sparked anger in Ukraine and among its allies, but criticism has been increasingly vociferous in Russia over the conditions, which it claims are discriminatory.

On Thursday (October 12), the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) was suspended for the first time since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine after recognising four entitles from illegally annexed regions of Ukraine, but this had no impact on Tarpischev and Isinbayeva being allowed to attend the Session, despite both being members of the ROC Executive Committee.

Tarpischev and Isinbayeva have not attended an IOC Session since the start of the invasion of Ukraine, covering the final day of the 139th Session in Lausanne and virtually carried over from the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing and the virtual 140th Session to expel the International Boxing Association, led by Russian Umar Kremlev.

Neven Illic is missing the IOC Session to oversee final preparations for the Pan American Games, which are due to start in his home city Santiago on Friday ©Santiago 2023

Two-time Olympic pole vault champion Isinbayeva's eight-year membership is due to end after Paris 2024 next year when her term on the IOC Athletes' Commission finishes

Tarpischev, President of the Russian Tennis Federation and captain of the country's Davis Cup team, has been an IOC member since 1994.

Both have been sanctioned by Ukraine, along with the IOC honorary members from Russia, Vitaly Smirnov and Alexander Popov.

They have also faced questions over whether they should have been allowed to retain their IOC memberships.

Isinbayeva has often been pictured in military uniform and has previously supported Russian President Vladimir Putin, but claimed her promotions were "nominal" and she has "never been in the service of the armed forces" after calls for her to be suspended by the IOC.

Panam Sports President Neven Ilic is among the other absentees, with the Pan American Games due to start in Santiago in his native Chile on Friday (October 20), just three days after the end of the Session on Tuesday (October 17).

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, right, has stayed in Doha to help in the efforts to find a peaceful solution to the war between Israel and Hamas ©Getty Images

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani is closely involved in efforts to help bring peace in the Middle East and a resolution to the Israel-Hamas war.

Saudi Arabia's Reema bint Bandar Al Saud, refugee athlete Yiech Pur Biel, France's Martin Fourcade, Spain's Pau Gasol, Sweden's Frida Hansdotter, Italy's Federica Pellegrini, Indonesia's Erick Thohir and Norway's Astrid Uhrenholdt Jacobsen are the other who sent apologies for their absence.

The IOC Session is due to conclude on Tuesday (October 17) in Mumbai.