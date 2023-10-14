The International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) has credited governance reforms under President Mohammed Jalood for salvaging the sport's Olympic berth at Los Angeles 2028 here.

Weightlifting has been an ever-present at the Olympics since Antwerp 1920, but was left off the initial programme for Los Angeles 2028 because of doping and corruption scandals and a series of governance failures.

However, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive Board yesterday approved its place at the Games in five years' time because the IWF delegated anti-doping management to the International Testing Agency and sanctioning to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

This is set to be rubber-stamped at the IOC Session on Monday (October 16), along with the inclusion of five additional sports proposed by Los Angeles 2028 and reintegration of modern pentathlon, with obstacle replacing riding.

Relations between the IWF and IOC have improved since Iraqi official Jalood was elected in June last year along with a new leadership team, following a tumultuous period after the fall of the disgraced Tamás Aján.

IWF President Mohammed Jalood said he was "encouraged by this crucial step forward" at the IOC Executive Board meeting ©ITG

"We are encouraged by this crucial step forward in our efforts to secure the dreams of millions of young weightlifters around the world," Jalood said.

"On behalf of those athletes, and everyone throughout the global weightlifting family, we wish to extend our thanks to the IOC’s Olympic Programme Commission, its Sport Department and Executive Board for the fair and rigorous process undertaken - and for their guidance in helping us shape a new future for our sport."

Jalood added the Executive Board was "testament to the wide-ranging programme of governance reform undertaken by the new IWF Executive Board since our election last year" and "the great spirit of unity and openness to change throughout the IWF’s 194 national member federations and five continental federations".

Weightlifting had its athlete quota more than halved for Paris 2024 compared to Rio 2016, but an IWF Strategic Plan approved last month targets an increase for Brisbane 2032.