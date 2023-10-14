Panam Sports has been staved off the threat of being declared non-compliant with the World Anti-Doping Code in a boost to the this year's Pan American Games, due to start in Santiago next Friday (October 20).

The continental body, covering 41 National Olympic Committees, faced the embarrassment of being declared non-complaint by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) last month for failing to make "critical corrective actions" to its anti-doping programme.

The issues have been rectified within the 21 days permitted by the International Standard for Code Compliance by Signatories, with Panam Sports providing the necessary information and documentation to WADA.

This led to the Compliance Review Committee recommending the non-compliance declaration be lifted, which the WADA Executive Committee granted its approval to.

Non-compliance could have required the supervision of the testing programme at Santiago 2023 at Panam Sports' expense ©Getty Images

Consequences of non-compliance would have included supervision of the entire testing programme at the Pan American Games at the cost of Panam Sports.

Panam Sports has successfully removed the threat with the Pan American Games, which are scheduled to conclude on November 5, able to take place without this shadow hanging over it.

It leaves the National Anti-Doping Organisations (NADOs) of North Korea, Russia and Gabon, along with the International Fitness and Bodybuilding Federation, as non-compliant signatories of the World Anti-Doping Code.

Another continental association,the Olympic Council of Asia has been warned it faces punishment for allowing the North Korean flag to be displayed at the delayed 2022 Asian Games, which finished in Hangzhou on Sunday (October 8), despite the non-compliance of the country's NADO.