A new spectator survey published on this year’s World Athletics Championships in Budapest has found that nearly everyone who attended the event were happy with their experience.

The survey, conducted on behalf of World Athletics by Nielsen, the International Federation’s official research partner, found that 98 per cent were "satisfied" with the event as a whole, while 81 per cent were "extremely satisfied".

An impressive 83 per cent of those surveyed claimed that they will watch more athletics after attending the Championships, significantly higher than last year’s event in Eugene and 2019 in Doha, where only 71 per cent and 50 per cent, respectively, were motivated to follow the sport more closely.

The quality of facilities, spectator involvement, the atmosphere and the look of the National Athletics Centre, built specially to host the event, were also rated highly in the online survey completed by 8,313 ticket holders, who split almost equally between men and women and, who with an average age of 48, were much younger than compared to Oregon, where it was nearly 57.

Overall, the event in Budapest scored much higher than in Eugene, the first World Athletics Championships to be held in the United States, with 91 per cent of ticket holders rating it as good value for money, compared to 66 per cent last year.

The men's pole vault, won by Sweden's Mondo Duplantis, was among spectators' favourite events at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest ©Getty Images

The top five favourite events were the women’s 4x400 metres relay, the men’s 100m, the men's and women’s pole vaults and the men’s 4x100m relay.

The least favourite event was the women’s hammer, while the shot put, and discus also scored badly.

The biggest motivations for people to attend the Championships, for those from host country Hungary, included the opportunity to attend an international sporting event.

For those coming from abroad, more than half claimed it was to experience the culture environment.

The findings underline the success of the Championships, widely praised by World Athletics President Sebastian Coe as being "unparalleled" and provide another boost for Budapest as it continues to contemplate a bid for the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

"Keeping Olympic sports relevant, engaging all nations and all continents, equally engaging women and men, and specially engaging the youngest generations in the Olympic environment are the major challenges of the Olympic Movement today," Balázs Fürjes, the co-chairman of the Local Organising Committee, told insidethegames.

"Budapest and World Athletics performed superbly in each of these categories."

The World Athletics Championships appealed to fans young and old ©Budapest 2023

Fürjes was delighted with the fact that the event attracted a high level of interest from several different demographics.

"We are especially happy that such high satisfaction was reported by a geographically very diverse audience, a gender equal audience and an audience significantly younger compared to earlier events," he told insidethegames.

"A total of 195 nations competed, more than 400,000 tickets were sold, fans from all continents and from more than 120 nations purchased tickets and came to Budapest.

"We had a festive like celebration of athletics - what more a host city could wish?

"The pioneering city of Budapest delivered again, safely and smoothly.

"We are honoured the trust World Athletics has given us back in 2018 when awarding Budapest 2023."

The National Athletics Centre was built specifically to host the World Championships ©Budapest 2023

Fürjes admitted that the choice of Budapest represented a risk for World Athletics due to its lack of experience.

"I well remember that at that time we neither had the venue nor the experience in delivering such an event," he said.

"Yet, World Athletics have trusted us, and they believed that Budapest would deliver.

"So, it was a moral obligation for us to do so because in Hungary it is important, we keep our word and deliver on our promises.

"Budapest has become to be a capable host and a high-performing partner.

"We are a safe and reliable partner to the International Federations and the Olympic Movement.

"Budapest is definitely one of the top three most experienced European host cities for global events.

"The success of the Budapest 2023 World Athletics Championships is just another example of our fantastic city delivering."

To read the full report click here.