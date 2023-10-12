The International Testing Agency (ITA) has warned that it faces higher costs as a consequence of global events and inflation.

The doping control agency used its 2022 financial statements to disclose that it expects "a negative price impact on shipping costs due to the geopolitical situation between Russia and Ukraine".

It also foresees "higher sample collection costs and analyses fees due to the continuous high inflation rate".

The statements also revealed that the body suffered a narrowing of its gross margin to 39 per cent last year, compared with 41 per cent in 2021.

Some CHF23.5 million (£21.1 million/$26.1 million/€24.6 million) of service fees and third party fees were recharged, with the cost of recharged services put at just under CHF14.4 million (£13 million/$16 million/€15 million).

The ITA has cited "the geopolitical situation between Russia and Ukraine" as one of the reasons behind the organisation facing higher costs ©Getty Images

With personnel costs climbing to CHF8.68 million (£7.8 million/$9.6 million/€9.1 million) and other operating expenses rising sharply to more than CHF3 million (£2.7 million/$3.3 million/€3.14 million), there was a deficit before interest and depreciation of CHF2.63 million (£2.37 million/$2.9 million/€2.75 million).

The agency’s operating loss before taxes approximately doubled from the 2021 level to CHF3.24 million (£2.92 million/$3.6 million/€3.39 million).

This was more than cancelled out, however, by CHF5.56 million (£5 million/$6.17 million/€5.81 million) of non-operating income.

This consisted chiefly of a CHF5 million (£4.5 million/$5.55 million/€5.2 million) contribution, up from CHF3.5 million (£3.15 million/$3.9 million/€3.66 million), from the Olympic Movement, as well as CHF335,000 (£301,500/$371,850/€350,000) of sponsorship income.

End-year assets were put at CHF17.3 million (£15.6 million/$19.2 million/€18.1 million), up from CHF14.4 million (£13 million/$16 million/€15 million).