International Hockey Federation (FIH) President Tayyab Ikram has been added to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Coordination Commission for Brisbane 2032.

The Pakistan official has joined the body which is chaired by Zimbabwe's Kirsty Coventry, a former IOC Executive Board member and the former chair of the IOC Athletes' Commission.

"I am honoured and humbled to be appointed as a member of the IOC Coordination Commission for the Brisbane 2032 Olympic Games, and grateful for the recognition of my many years of commitment and service to international sport and the Olympic Movement," said Ikram.

"I very much look forward to being able to contribute from my in-depth knowledge and understanding of Games planning and operations, gathered through 16 years of serving on Coordination Commissions for the Asian Games, both Summer and Winter, as well as having been involved in many Olympic Games in various roles, which has provided me with comprehensive insight into Games operations and, in particular, those of the Olympic Games.

Former swimmer and Olympic champion Kirsty Coventry chairs the Brisbane 2032 Coordination Commission ©Getty Images

"My insight and understanding are built on event planning and management being my area of specialisation, and built many years of professional experience, both in single and multi-sport environments.

"Furthermore, as athletes have been a key priority for me in all of my roles for many years - as evidenced for example in my role as vice chair of the Olympic Council of Asia Athletes' Committee - I am keen to bring a strong focus on the athlete experience and athlete welfare to the agenda.

"Sincerest thanks once again to the IOC and President Thomas Bach for their continued trust and this opportunity to contribute, in a new capacity."

Ikram was elected as the 13th President of the FIH in November after defeating Belgium's Marc Coudron in an election.

He said that after his victory the first phone call he received was from Bach.