Japanese Olympic Committee President wants Aichi-Nagoya 2026 to "take over legacy of Tokyo 2020", despite scandals

Japanese Olympic Committee (JOC) Yasuhiro Yamashita has claimed that the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya "will take over the legacy of Tokyo 2020", despite that event being riddled with scandals, the ripples of which are still being felt.

Following the conclusion of Hangzhou 2022, Japan is set to stage the continental event next in three years' time.

Yamashita was present at a JOC-hosted reception in China intended to promote the 2026 event which is scheduled to be held in the Aichi Prefecture and its capital Nagoya.

Aichi Governor Hideaki Omura and Olympic Council of Asia Acting President Randhir Singh were also among the attendees.

Olympic judo gold medallist Yamashita promised that the Games will be "staged in a compact and sustainable manner."

Aichi-Nagoya officially took over as host of the next Asian Games in 2026 during the Closing Ceremony of Hangzhou 2022 ©Getty Images

Of the venues, two are currently planned to be in Tokyo, an eight-hour drive from Nagoya.

These are set to be the Tokyo Aquatics Centre and Tokyo Equestrian Park, which are both existing venues having opened in 2020 and 1940, respectively.

Tokyo's hosting of the 2020 Olympic Games was the first time the Japanese capital had hosted the event but it was marred by, first, the COVID-19 pandemic which forced them to be postponed by a year.

Since they finished, the Games have been overshadowed allegations of corruption and bribery and bid-rigging scandals.

At the reception for Aichi-Nagoya 2026, Omura pledged that "our Asian Games will inspire everyone."

"We will express to the world our slogan: 'Imagine One Asia'".

Aichi Governor Hideaki Omura, centre, stated the 2026 Asian Games would be inspirational ©OCA

The 2026 Asian Games, scheduled to take place from September 19 to October 4, are will be the third time they have been hosted in Japan following Tokyo 1958 and Hiroshima 1994.

A total of 42 sports are due to be on the programme, including surfing, which is set to make its Asian Games debut.

Of the Hangzhou 2022 sports, bridge, chess, Go, xiangqi, dragon boat, and roller sports are due to be dropped from the programme.