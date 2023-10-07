The International University Sports Federation (FISU) has presented its young sports officials programme during this year’s General Assembly of the International Federation for Sports Officials (IFSO).

The programme started at the 2022 FISU University World Cup of Combat Sports held at Samsun in Turkey.

FISU sports director Juan Carlos Holgado told the meeting the plan was for the project to be extended initially to all FISU combat sports events, and then potentially across all the FISU Championships sports programme.

IFSO also used the meeting as an opportunity to discuss best practices in the field of sports officiating, review recent activities and talk about new and upcoming projects.

Following the General Assembly, the European Women Sport Officials Forum discussed ways to recruit and retain more female sports officials worldwide as well as the topic of gender equity in sports officiating.

FISU secretary general and chief executive Eric Saintrond said: "IFSO is providing a platform to make sports officials’ voice heard.

"Many promising ideas were exchanged during both events, and we truly look forward to further progress in this field."

IFSO was founded in the Netherlands in 2019 with the goal of enhancing officiating across all sports.

This year’s IFSO General Assembly took place at FISU’s former headquarters at Brussels in Belgium.