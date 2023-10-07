Erdenezul Buyandelger of Mongolia has become the latest athlete to test positive for doping at Hangzhou 2022 ©Hangzhou 2022

A Mongolian weightlifter has become the sixth athlete to test positive for doping during the Asian Games here, it has been revealed.

Erdenezul Buyandelger, who competed in the women’s weightlifting competition, has been provisionally suspended by the International Testing Agency (ITA) after being found to have violated anti-doping rules.

The ITA has announced that the 19-year-old lifter returned an adverse analytical finding for drostanolone metabolite, a steroid that is on the World Anti-Doping Agency’s banned list.

The sample in question was collected by the ITA during an out-of-competition anti-doping test conducted on October 1.

It came a day after she competed in Group B of the women’s 55 kilograms category where she placed 12th following a snatch lift of 70kg and a clean and jerk of 87kg for a total of 157kg.

Banned steriod drostanolone metabolite was found in Erdenezul Buyandelger's sample, according to the ITA ©Getty Images
Banned steriod drostanolone metabolite was found in Erdenezul Buyandelger's sample, according to the ITA ©Getty Images

"The athlete has been informed of the case and has been provisionally suspended with immediate effect," a statement from the ITA read.

"She has the right to request the analysis of the B-sample.

"The matter will thereafter be referred to the Anti-Doping Division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport for adjudication under the OCA [Olympic Council of Asia] anti-doping rules.

"Given that the case is underway, there will be no further comments during the ongoing proceeding."

The announcement comes just a day after it was revealed that Turkmenistan’s Tejen Tejenov, who claimed kurash silver, had tested positive for doping.

Uzbek cyclist Aleksey Fomovskiy, Afghan boxer Mohammad Khaibar Nooristani, Saudi Arabia's long-distance runner Mohammed Yousef Al-Asiri and Ariana Evangelista, a mountain bike rider from the Philippines, have also all failed drug tests during Hangzhou 2022.

It is the first time the ITA is supporting the anti-doping programme at an Asian Games after signing a partnership with the OCA last year.