Spain's High Court has placed Women's World Cup winning coach Jorge Vilda under investigation as the Luis Rubiales kiss probe continues.

Rubiales, the former Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) President, has been accused of sexual assault and coercion after an alleged non-consensual kiss on Spanish player Jenni Hermoso.

He has denied wrongdoing following the incident which took place following Spain's 1-0 Women's World Cup final win over England in Sydney last month.

Rubiales eventually resigned on September 10 following days of pressure and controversy which has overshadowed Spain winning the tournament.

Allegations have been made that Hermoso was pressured into saying that the kiss was consensual.

Vilda was sacked as Spain's women's head coach on September 5 as fallout from the scandal continued.

He was seen applauding Rubiales during his speech at an RFEF Extraordinary General Assembly when he defiantly claimed "he would not resign".

A day earlier, 11 members of the Spanish women's coaching staff had issued a statement saying they were resigning, a move which left just Vilda in his role.

In September last year, 15 Spanish players wrote to Rubiales with complaints about Vilda, alleging a "toxic atmosphere".

However, he remained in his job for the World Cup.

Spanish players returned to training after reforms were agreed with the RFEF ©Getty Images

Only Rubiales, who was suspended by FIFA, was originally under formal investigation but the court case has now been extended to include Vilda, as well as sporting director Albert Luque and RFEF marketing chief Ruben Rivera.

All three had previously only been due to be called as witnesses in the case but judge Francisco de Jorge has changed their status and they are now due to appear in court on October 10.

Hermoso has said she did not want to be kissed with the 33-year-old attacking midfielder saying she felt "vulnerable and a victim of an aggression".

De Jorge has already placed a restraining order on Rubiales to prevent him from approaching her.

Spain players Alexia Putellas, Irene Paredes and Misa Rodríguez have been called as witnesses in the case and are due to appear on October 2.

Despite Rubiales' resignation and Vilda's departure, the majority of the squad refused to return for Spanish duty before further assurances were provided by the RFEF.

Following discussions with Spain's National Sports Council, a number of changes were agreed and the players assembled for victories over Sweden and Switzerland in the UEFA Nations League, which offers a route to next year's Olympic Games in Paris.

Spain is bidding for the 2030 men's World Cup alongside Portugal and Morocco and there are fears the scandal will hurt their chances.

However, RFEF Interim President Pedro Rocha has claimed the candidacy is "stronger than ever".