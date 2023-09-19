The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) has appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against a Disciplinary Tribunal's decision to clear Nigerian 100 metres hurdles world record holder Tobi Amusan of whereabouts failures.

Amusan had been charged with missing three doping tests within a 12-month period, but was cleared by a majority decision from a Disciplinary Tribunal panel just two days before the start of last month's World Athletics Championships in the Hungarian capital Budapest.

She failed to defend her 100m hurdles world title in Budapest with a sixth-place finish in the final, but on Sunday (September 17) earned her third consecutive Diamond League Final victory in Eugene, where last year she set a world record of 12.12 in the semi-final at the World Championships and followed it with a wind-assisted 12.06 to take gold.

Amusan was coy when asked about the charges at the World Championships, and the AIU told insidethegames the panel's decision in the case was not published because she had not consented.

World Athletics' Anti-Doping Rules require the consent of the athlete to publish the decision and underlying facts where they have been cleared of an anti-doping rule violation.

Tobi Amusan of Nigeria, centre, won her third consecutive Diamond League Final on Sunday ©Getty Images

However, the AIU through head Brett Clothier said it was "disappointed" at the Disciplinary Tribunal's decision in Amusan's case, and has confirmed it has appealed to the Lausanne-based CAS.

"The AIU filed an appeal last Friday (15 September 2023) with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against the Disciplinary Tribunal’s decision, dated 17 August 2023, that Tobi Amusan did not commit an anti-doping rule violation for Whereabouts Failures," it said.

"The AIU will make no further comment on the matter until the conclusion of the appeal."

Amusan protested her innocence after being charged, claiming she had been tested "within days" of missing her third test".

After she was cleared by the panel, she insisted she is "an ally for clean sport".