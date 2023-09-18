Hong Kong's men's basketball team have received a late invitation to take part at the Asian Games in Hangzhou after the rkar ©Getty Images

Hong Kong have received a late call-up to compete in the men’s basketball tournament at the Asian Games in Hangzhou following the withdrawal of Lebanon.

Lebanon had been expected to participate in the event after being drawn in Group B along with hosts China, Chinese Taipei and Mongolia.

But they have pulled out at the last minute, citing a series of injuries in their team for their decision to withdraw.

The Sports Federation and Olympic Committee of Hong Kong, China (SF&OC) has announced that the country will take Lebanon’s place in the tournament.

It is a dramatic twist in events for Hong Kong who had been denied a place last month following a late change to the format that saw the preliminary round cut from the competition.

Hong Kong are now set to flying to Hangzhou where they are due to face Chinese Taipei on September 26 before taking on Mongolia on September 28 and China on September 30.

Hong Kong’s Chef de Mission Kenneth Fok said accomodation and travel arrangements will be made as the men's basketball team head to Hangzhou ©Getty Images
"This is good news even though it has came a little late," said Kenneth Fok, Hong Kong’s Chef de Mission for Hangzhou 2022 and vice-president of the SF&OC in a report by the South China Morning Post.

"We will have to make arrangements for accommodation and other related things as basketball has a big team."

Hong Kong captain Lee Ki added: “I’m not too worried about the form and fitness of the players as the domestic Senior Shield competition just finished last week and the players kept training for that.

"But mentality-wise we will have to make an adjustment - from preparing to go and being told there was no spot for Hong Kong, and now a week before the tournament starts we can."

Hong Kong's basketball team lost all three of their matches at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta Palembang ©Getty Images
A total of 16 teams have been split into four groups, with the winners gaining direct entry into the quarter-finals and the runners-up playing in a qualification round to make the last eight.

The men’s basketball tournament is due to run from September 26 to October 6, with matches set to be held at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Gymnasium and the Zhejiang University Zijingang Gymnasium.

China have dominated the men's tournament at recent Games.

They have won eight of the last 11 events since lifting the title for the first time at Bangkok in 1978.

After suffering a shock exit in the quarter-final round at Incheon 2014, China bounced back at Jakarta Palemebang in 2018 when they regained their title by beating Iran 84-72 in the final as Hong Kong lost all three of their matches in the group stage.