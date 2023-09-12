Japan is set to host the finals of the third edition of the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) Premier12.

Scheduled to be held from November 10 to 24 next year, the Premier12 will feature the 12 highest-ranked national baseball teams in the world.

Teams will be split into two groups of six, with the top two in each group qualifying for the super round.

The first and second placed teams in the super round will face each other in the championship match.

"It is very exciting for baseball fans all around the world to have the dates and locations for the next edition of the WBSC Premier12 - our flagship event - unveiled," said WBSC President Riccardo Fraccari.

"After two extremely successful editions in 2015 and 2019, we're looking forward to the third instalment next year with some magnificent host cities and venues thanks to our phenomenal hosts and partners."

Group A games will take place at a location in the Americas yet to be confirmed from November 10 to 14.

Group B games are scheduled to be held in Chinese Taipei from November 14 to 18.

Japan are the defending WBSC Premier12 champions ©Getty Images

Japan will stage the opening game of Group B at the Nagoya Dome on November 13.

The Tokyo Dome will host the super round fixtures from November 21 to 23 and the medal games on November 24.

"It is a great honour and pleasure to host the WBSC Premier12 in Japan three consecutive times," Sadayuki Sakakibara, Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB) commissioner, said.

"I believe that NPB can contribute to the development of baseball worldwide by fully demonstrating the appeal of our sport, aiming at returning to the Olympics."

World number one Japan are the defending champions.

They defeated South Korea 5-3 in the 2019 final with Mexico edging the United States 3-2 for the bronze medal.

South Korea won the inaugural edition in 2015, with a resounding 8-0 win over the United States.

Japan cruised past Mexico 11-1 in the bronze medal match eight years ago.