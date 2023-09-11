The company behind plans to launch flying taxis during next year’s Olympics in Paris has been urged to "reconsider the scope of the project" due to concerns over the impact on the environment.

France’s Environmental Authority has called on airport operator Groupe ADP, which is leading the project, to make changes after ruling that its impact study was "incomplete".

There are plans for the electrically-powered, unnamed Volocopter vehicles to be used during the Games but they have yet to receive certification from the European Aviation Safety Agency to allow them to be put into operation.

Groupe ADP is running the project along with German aircraft manufacturer Volocopter and the Île-de-France region.

According to a report from French newspaper Le Monde, the Environmental Authority has urged Groupe ADP to "reconsider the scope of the project and the analysis of its effects to fully appreciate the consequences on the affected populations and the possible impact on the natural environment".

The authority also ruled that "the impact study, focused on a few aspects, is incomplete by choice of the project owner, who limits the scope of its analysis to the sole operation of implementing the platform on the river".

Other concerns expressed by the Environmental Authority included "acoustic" level and "visual pollution".

"The project also presents challenges in terms of security and safety for the populations being flown over," the Environmental Authority added.

Groupe ADP claimed in June that its efforts to launch the first Volocopter by summer 2024 were "on track" following 18 months of testing the aircraft.

It hopes to start with three connecting routes and two tourist round trip flights.

The three routes include one that runs from a vertiport located at the Austerlitz barge on the River Seine to the Paris heliport.

It said that the Volocopter aircrafts are four times quieter than helicopters while in flights.

"All the indicators are green for a successful summer 2024," said Edward Arkwright, deputy chief executive of Groupe ADP in June.

"The challenges ahead are huge, but they are a great source of pride for all those involved in the project with whom we share the conviction that carbon-free air travel also brings new services."