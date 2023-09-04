Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk who is overseeing the state Government's preparations for the 2032 Olympics and Paralympics in Brisbane has called on the media for privacy after being photographed while on holiday in Italy.

Palaszczuk has issued a post on social media, insisting "everyone is entitled to leave" during her two-week break in Naples.

The Minister for the Olympic and Paralympic Games has been in the Italian city for a medical conference with her partner Reza Adib who is a surgeon only to be reportedly confronted by news photographers.

"I am on leave," Palaszczuk wrote in a post on Facebook.

"Everyone is entitled to leave.

"I ask that the media respects my privacy.





"Steven Miles in Acting Premier.

"I return on September 11."

Queensland Deputy Premier Steven Miles has slammed the photographers for tracking Palaszczuk down on holiday, saying it is "disgraceful".

"No one deserves to be harassed or have their privacy invaded by photographers when they’re on leave," Miles wrote on Facebook.

"She deserves to spend time with her loved ones once in a while."

Her trip to Italy comes amid speculation of a possible challenge of her leadership after coming under pressure over the Queensland Government’s decision to override its Human Rights Act for the second time this year.

The move to suspend the act was done to allow adult watchhouses to be used as youth detention centres until 2026.

Miles has refuted rumours that he was plotting to launch a challenge to be Queensland Premier, claiming Palaszczuk had presided over "unity and stability".





Queensland Health Minister Shannon Fentiman, who has also been tipped as possible successor to Palaszczuk, insisted she was "not interested in becoming Premier".

"I wasn’t aware that the premier had health issues but clearly she has said that she does and I think we all hope that the premier’s health improves," said Fentiman in a report by The Guardian.

"I think that everyone deserves a break and everyone deserves a chance to look after their health."

Palaszczuk first assumed the role of Queensland leader in 2012 before being re-elected in 2015, 2017 and 2020.

She appointed herself as Minister for the Olympics in October 2021, after Brisbane was announced as the host of the Games in 2032.

Brisbane was the sole candidate presented to the International Olympic Committee Session, having already been approved by the organisation’s Executive Board.

This represented the first time that Olympic hosting rights have been awarded under the new system, whereby a traditional bid race has been replaced by the IOC Future Host Commission identifying and proposing hosts to the Executive Board.