Ukrainian Fencing Federation calls for action over FIE's "violation of IOC Code of Ethics"

The Ukrainian Fencing Federation (UFF) has filed a complaint with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) over "the inaction and actions of the International Fencing Federation [FIE] that violate the Olympic Statute and the IOC Code of Ethics."

The UFF has highlighted recent actions by the FIE "aimed at returning Russian and Belarusian fencers to participation in international competitions".

The UFF says these actions have been taken "without properly checking the involvement of the aggressor state and its accomplice in the Russian/Belarusian armed forces and other law enforcement agencies, or the support of Russian aggression by such fencers on the territory of Ukraine, in particular on social networks".

The UFF also stressed "the inadmissibility of actually ignoring a number of complaints and appeals sent by the latter to the International Fencing Federation".

The National Federation in Ukraine has also raised its earlier disciplinary complaint with the FIE about the expulsion of the Russian Fencing Federation from its membership due to the latter's inclusion of four "so-called fencing federations" from disputed territories now occupied by Russia, citing the Donetsk People's Republic, the Luhansk People's Republic, the city of Sevastopol and the Republic of Crimea.

The Ukrainian Fencing Federation has called upon the IOC to address the FIE's "violation of the Olympic statute" - describing it as a "continuation of the fight" against the disqualification of its athlete Olgha Kharlan at the World Championships ©Getty Images

The UFF points out that, while this complaint was filed in June, it still remains "without movement".

Further to this complaint, Mikhail Ilyashev, UFF President, commented:

"The Olympic Statute provides, among others, for sanctions such as the withdrawal of recognition of an international sports federation, as well as a written warning.

"In this case, we will insist on a written warning as the most effective means of influence that will force the International Fencing Federation to respect our rights, adhere to its own rules and the Olympic Statute."

The UFF describes its latest actions as "a continuation of the fight against the unlawful and shameful disqualification of Olga Harlan after her fight with the so-called 'neutral' fencer Anna Smirnova of Russia at the World Championships in Milan in 2023, as well as other illegal actions of the International Fencing Federation".

Ukraine's four-time Olympic medallist Kharlan was removed from the women's sabre competition after refusing a handshake with Russian opponent Smirnova.

Kharlan had won her opening match 15-7 and held out her sabre to acknowledge her opponent but refused to shake her hand.

This resulted in her being disqualified from the competition with a black card after Smirnova protested by sitting on the piste for 50 minutes.

A black card is the most serious penalty in fencing, and would have ruled Kharlan out of the team competition and result in a 60-day ban from competition.

Russian neutral Anna Smirnova remained on the piste for 50 minutes after Ukraine's Olha Kharlan refused to shake hands with her ©Getty Images

A decision was later taken by the FIE Bureau to lift the penalty following an appeal by the Ukrainian Fencing Federation.

Kharlan has been promised an "additional quota place" for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games by the IOC if she does not qualify.

The FIE has also eased its rules on the post-match handshake between athletes, no longer making it mandatory.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Parliament has called upon the FIE to formally apologise to Kharlan and disqualify Smirnova for "a provocative act contrary to the Olympic spirit".

Smirnova was among the 11 athletes cleared to compete as individual neutrals at the Fencing World Championships in Milan, although a photograph has emerged of her posing with her brother in military uniform.

In conclusion, the UFF said it expects "a prompt, fair and impartial reaction of the International Olympic Committee to these actions of the International Fencing Federation".

insidethegames has approached IOC and FIE for a comment.