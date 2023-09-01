The International Judo Federation (IJF) has requested a "full-scale rehearsal" before next year’s Olympics in Paris.

IJF Executive Committee member Jean-Luc Rougé has revealed that he spoke with Paris 2024 director general Etienne Thobois over staging another test event for Paris 2024 in the "exact configuration of the Games".

Rougé, the long-time former IJF secretary general, was among the officials that was in the French capital to test out the Grand Palais Éphémère, which is set to stage the judo competitions during Paris 2024.

He said test events "awakens people’s minds" and was hopeful of holding another before the start of the Olympics.

"We have been actively working on preparing for the Olympic Games for months, but this is the first time that we have found ourselves together in a competition directly linked to the Games," said Rougé.

"From now on, we know that the Games are close, very close.

"This is the big start.

"It's tomorrow.

The IJF wants another test event for Paris 2024 in the "exact configuration of the Games" ©IJF

"The test event materialises this change.

"For the IJF, there is no big news because our teams know exactly what they have to do and how.

"We were able to check the entire technical and IT part and everything works.

"We were also able to test many of the improbable situations, which will probably never happen but it is good to have solutions for everything.

"I spoke with Etienne Thobois, the director general of the Paris 2024 Organising Committee and I told him that we will need another full-scale rehearsal, in the exact configuration of the Games, in order to be able to test the flow of people fully.

"I believe that such a test event serves, above all, to solidify a team, a team which I feel is enthusiastic and impatient to meet again in July 2024 for the Paris 2024 Games."

Patrice Rognon, who is head of the judo competition for Paris 2024, said he remained optimistic over the staging of the event at the Games but admitted "we still have a lot of work to do".

"The Grand Palais Ephémère is an empty shell and we have to install everything, plan everything," said Rognon.

"For that, we have a plan A, B and C.

Larisa Kiss, head of international relations for the IJF, with Paris 2024 director general Etienne Thobois at the Grand Palais Éphémère ©IJF

"Before starting, I was a little stressed but frankly, everything went well. It's even quite easy compared to what I imagined.

"Everything finds its place easily.

"I'm confident, without being too confident either because we can't let up on the effort.

"But yes, I am confident.

"Judo in Paris will be a big event. France is a big organiser of judo and the IJF organises events almost every week.

"It's a big plus."

Larisa Kiss, head of international relations for the IJF added: "We will keep working together in the months to come to be sure that we have a flawless Olympic Games.

"We do hope that in the future, we can have even more tests like this.

"It is important for the event and for the co-operation.

"I can say that Paris 2024 will be successful and it will be successful together."

Judo competition featuring 15 events including mixed team is set to run from July 27 to August 3 at the Grand Palais Éphémère during the Olympics.