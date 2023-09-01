The National Olympic Committee of Zambia (NOCZ) held discussions with Zambian Minister of Youth, Sports and Art Elvis Nkandu in a bid to strengthen cooperation.

A delegation led by NOCZ President Alfred Foloko paid a visit to Nkandu to "foster understanding", "address policy concerns" and "establish collaboration for the betterment of the sports landscape".

The NOCZ said the meeting was a "significant stride towards advancing sports development" in Zambia.

Discussions centred on technical and policy matters surrounding the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Art and the NOCZ.

"Minister Nkandu emphasised NOCZ's pivotal role in advocating for sports development, aligning with Governmental objectives," a statement from the NOCZ read.

"He encouraged NOCZ to continue its efforts in supporting the Government's mission through diverse capacity-building initiatives aimed at nurturing national sports federations.

A NOCZ delegation visited the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Art to establish a policy framework ©NOCZ

"Furthermore, he urged NOCZ to collaborate closely with the Ministry in addressing challenges faced by federations, especially in terms of adopting effective governance practices.

"Minister Nkandu unveiled the Ministry's dedication to exploring funding avenues that can drive sports infrastructure development nationwide and serve as hubs for talent identification and nurturing, fostering the growth of athletes from all corners of Zambia."

The NOCZ said it had agreed with the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Art to create a "comprehensive policy framework".

It is expected to serve as a guide for relations and collaboration between the two bodies in a bid to ensure a "unified approach" in steering sports development strategies.

The NOCZ said Nkandu also reaffirmed the Government’s support for Zambia’s preparations for next year’s Olympics in Paris and proposed regular meetings to boost cooperation.

NOCZ vice-president Hazel Kennedy, secretary general Boniface Kambikambi and Board members also attended the meeting.