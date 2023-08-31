The University of Nebraska has beaten the record for a one-day women's sports event after attracting a crowd of 92,003 to its Volleyball Day.

The previous record was 91,648 when Barcelona played Wolfsburg in a UEFA Women's Champions League match last year at the Camp Nou.

The Cornhuskers filled the Memorial Stadium in Lincoln for the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) fixture as they beat local rivals University of Nebraska Omaha 3-0.

Memorial Stadium's official capacity is just over 85,458, but the attendance was higher for Volleyball Day because there was seating and standing room on the field.

"We took a chance by playing in Memorial Stadium, and to go for the record and break it... I don’t think anybody could have envisioned that when this whole thing started," said Nebraska coach John Cook.

"It feels like a great accomplishment for this sport called volleyball played by women.

"It's a state treasure.

"We proved it."

The match at Lincoln's Memorial Stadium was preceded by a flyover during the national anthem ©Getty Images

Nebraska has sold out 306 consecutive regular-season matches at the Devaney Center and has led the nation in attendance every season since 2013.

Of the top nine crowds in NCAA volleyball history, eight are matches that have involved Nebraska.

In May, the university announced the Volleyball Day event which was a doubleheader with Nebraska-Kearney playing Wayne State in an NCAA Division II exhibition match before the main event.

Within a month, around 82,900 tickets had been sold.

The Cornhuskers were dominant in the match as they powered to a 25-14, 25-14, 25-13 win.

Nebraska middle blocker Andi Jackson was in fine form as she set a leading eight kill blocks on 12 swings.

"It's incredible," said Jackson.

"Everyone was trying to stay locked in, but we were so excited.

"I'm grateful to be a part of it."

Nebraska cruised to a 3-0 victory against Omaha in front of a 92,003-strong crowd ©Getty Images

The match was preceded by a flyover during the national anthem before chants of "Go Big Red!" were heard around the stadium.

The NCAA does not track attendance across all sports, but associate director of media coordination and statistics Jeff Williams said a crowd of 90,000-plus was among the largest for a non-football game.

A 2010 outdoor ice hockey match between the University of Michigan and Michigan State in Ann Arbor drew more than 113,000 fans.

Nebraska has won five national championships in volleyball, and its programme is one of the few in Division I women's sports that makes a profit as it reported a $1 million (£790,000/€920,000) figure last year.

The University's Chancellor Rodney Bennett cancelled classes for the day and high school teams from around the state were excused to attend.

The match also saw NCAA President Charlie Baker and Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen present.

The NCAA volleyball record for any match is 18,755, set when Nebraska played Wisconsin in the 2021 National Championship match indoors in Ohio's capital Columbus.