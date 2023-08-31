Čeferin says no need to suspend Rubiales twice for "inappropriate" behaviour

UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin has finally broken his silence on Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) President Luis Rubiales' "inappropriate" behaviour following Spain's Women's World Cup victory over England.

Rubiales has been widely criticised for his unacceptable conduct during the medal ceremony in Australia on August 20, when he kissed Jennifer Hermoso on the lips.

Čeferin spoke for the first time since the incident involving the RFEF chief, who has been provisionally suspended by FIFA since, and claimed that there is no need to suspend him "twice", as the Spaniard is also UEFA vice-president.

"Of course, what he did was inappropriate," said Čeferin, as quoted by French publication L'Equipe.

"We all know that. I hope he knows it was out of order.

"That’s enough for the time being because the disciplinary committee will decide.

"He is suspended from all his functions, everywhere. There is no need to do it twice.

Luis Rubiales, centre, vowed to "fight to the end" at the RFEF Extraordinary General Assembly last week, saying that he would not step down from his potion ©Getty Images

"I’m sad that such an event should overshadow the victory of the Spanish national team.

"We should change things."

Rubiales has been suspended from "all football-related activities at national and international level" for 90 days as FIFA conducts its disciplinary proceedings.

The 46-year-old had apologised for his actions and vowed to "fight to the end" at the RFEF Extraordinary General Assembly last week, saying that he would not step down from his potion, despite calls for him to resign from many circles.

Hermoso had said that she did not consent to being kissed, with Spain's World Cup-winning players vowing to not play for the country again while Rubiales remains in his position.

The entire coaching staff except for head coach Jorge Vilda have resigned from their roles.

Spanish prosecutors are also investigating Rubiales for sexual assault.