DirecTV is set to broadcast the Santiago 2023 Pan American and Parapan American Games through its respective satellite and streaming channels DSports and DGO.

The deal makes it the eighth television company to attain broadcasting rights for the event in Chile, which is scheduled to take place from October 20 to November 5.

The American company has become a sublicensee as it will use the Televisión Nacional de Chile (TVN) feed.

"Television channels are key in our great goal of reaching every home," said Santiago 2023 executive director Harold Mayne-Nicholls.

"We seek to inspire the community not only in the venues, but also for those who follow the competitions from their homes.

"In that sense, having eight channels shows us even more the great importance that the Games have for everyone.

"It will be a true national sports network."

The Santiago 2023 Organising Committee is expecting to provide record-breaking television coverage with more than 2,000 hours of sporting action due to be broadcast to an estimated audience of 200 million people.

The Games are expected to beat the previous best set at the last edition, Lima 2019, by 20 per cent.

"We both share a passion for sports and mass event broadcasts that are of interest to our audiences," said Alfredo Ramírez, executive director of TVN.

"Santiago 2023 will be the kickoff of an alliance that we are sure will be extended with the aim of spreading the national sport, fulfilling our public mission."

DirecTV joins TVN, Canal 13, CDO, TNT Sports, Zapping TV, Chilevisión, and Universidad de Chile TV on the list of broadcasters.

"DirecTV and TVN are committed to providing viewers with an exceptional and memorable experience of the Santiago 2023 Pan American and Parapan American Games," said Rossy Hernandez Benitez, DIRECTV southern cone programming manager.

"We are proud to be able to make synergy, together with the Santiago 2023 Corporation, in sports content and we will continue to work collaboratively on many more events in the future."