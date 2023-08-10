Queensland’s Tourism, Innovation and Sports Minister Stirling Hinchliffe has announced an AUD25 million (£12.8 million/$16.3 million/€14.8 million) injection to encourage greater participation in sport as the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games approach.

"More Queenslanders involved in sport and active recreation is one of the key legacies we can achieve from the Brisbane 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games," Hinchliffe insisted.

"By fast-tracking $25 million in funding to build and upgrade club and community infrastructure we’re backing Queenslanders of all abilities to stay active and healthy sooner."

The money is to be released for community sport and active recreation infrastructure funding for not-for-profit clubs and local councils in September.

It is part of a long term programme under what is described as the Minor Infrastructure Program, which was introduced in 2019.

The first tranche of funding had assisted 91 projects including softball diamond upgrades at Currumbin, field lighting for hockey in Rockhampton and shade structures for lawn bowls in Weipa.

The Queensland Government are hoping funding will inspire grassroots athletes to emulate the Matildas football team who were training in Brisbane before Saturday's FIFA Women's World Cup quarter-final against France ©Getty Images

AUD10 million (£5.1 million/$6.5 million/€6 million) of the total funding has been set aside to support infrastructure such as the construction of inclusive and accessible female-friendly changing rooms and amenities.

"Queensland is seeing an enormous increase in the number of Queensland girls and women getting involved in sport," Hinchliffe said.

"By investing in community level, female-friendly infrastructure we want to inspire more girls and women to get involved, make the team and reach their full potential."

The funding initiative has been pledged to continue until 2029 as part of the "Activate! Queensland" action plan.