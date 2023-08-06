The Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) is prepared to delay the staging of the 2026 Commonwealth Games until the following year as it seeks to find a host to replace Victoria.

The Australian state made a shock withdrawal last month, claiming forecasted costs had risen to AUD$6 billion (£3.1 billion/$4 billion/€3.6 billion), although that figure is disputed by CGF officials who believes there would have been ways to significantly reduce it.

It has left the organisation scrambling for a host at less than three years' notice to the originally allocated dates of March 17 to 29 2026.

Cities in the United Kingdom and Australia have been suggested as the most likely replacements, but there are no firm bids at this stage and a suggestion Gold Coast 2018 could step in was shot down by Queensland Sports Minister Stirling Hinchliffe.

A potential British bid is likely to be dependent on whether UK Government funding can be secured, and West Midlands Mayor Andy Street played down the prospect Birmingham could stage a second consecutive Commonwealth Games.

The Commonwealth Games has been held every four years since its inaugural edition as the British Empire Games in Hamilton in 1930, with the exception of 1942 and 1946 due to World War Two.

CGF chief executive Katie Sadleir revealed to insidethegames alongside the Trinbago 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games here the organisation is willing to stage the 2026 edition of the Commonwealth Games in 2027, and the size and scale of such an event remains up for discussion.

"An Australian Games was early in 2026, whether that means we need to give a potential host a bit more time to move that by 12 months, we're open to that because clearly it is not a long time away," the New Zealander said.

"But whether it is a traditional Games like you saw in Birmingham or something that's a little bit different and a bit special, it's probably too early for me to say.

"What we are doing is evaluating all options, and we will have something in place."

Sadleir has promised a full update to Commonwealth Games Associations at this year's General Assembly in Singapore in November, where a successor to Dame Louise Martin of Scotland as President is set to be elected.

CGF vice-president Kereyn Smith of New Zealand, who is considered one of the likely Presidential candidates with nominations due to close on August 15 and be revealed on August 30, believes a host for the 2026 edition can be secured, but also said a delay is a potential option.

"We're certainly very optimistic because the product is good," Smith said.

"The Games Value Framework, research that's been going on over a long period of time looking at cities and hosts' investment versus their return, is a compelling, positive story.

"Yes we are confident.

"It might not take place in exactly the same window of time, the southern hemisphere is usually a bit earlier anyway, but those things it's too early to tell at the moment.

"I think we’re confident we'll definitely be staging a Games in that 2026, 2027 window."

