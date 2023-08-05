Slovenia’s Janja Garnbret demonstrated why she is widely regarded as one of the world’s best ever sport climbing athletes after taking the women’s bouldering crown at the International Federation of Sport Climbing World Championships.

Garnbret added a seventh World Championship gold across all disciplines, a record for men or women, and a third in bouldering, to a glittering CV at the PostFinance Arena in Bern, Switzerland, following her latest triumph.

Garnbret flashed every boulder in the final as she finished with four tops and four zones, matching her perfect record from the semi-final earlier in the day.

French teenager Oriane Bertone took silver with a personal best, finishing with three tops and four zones.

There was also a personal best for bronze medallist Brooke Raboutou, with the American climber finishing with two tops and four zones.

Zélia Avezou of France finished fourth in her debut World Championship as a senior, with Natalia Grossman of the United States, the 2021 bouldering world champion, placing fifth.

The field for the final was completed by Japan’s Ai Mori in sixth.

The podium for the women's bouldering discipline, won by Slovenia's Janja Garnbret, centre ©IFSC/Jan Virt

Reflecting on her victory, Garnbret, who won the first women’s Olympic sport climbing combined gold medal at Tokyo 2020, said: "It’s hard to put into words right now what I feel.

"To be honest I never get used to winning.

"I will probably never get used to stepping onto the podium and celebrating the first place because it’s just so incredibly hard to keep the level up because the girls are so strong and coming after me, and it’s hard to keep up with them.

"Every win means the world to me, it’s always like the first one.

"The boulders were tricky, so it was easy to fall, but today I was ‘the right Janja’, as I like to call it, where I was in my own world and my own bubble.

"I didn’t hear or see anything because I was just in the present moment and just enjoying myself on the wall, so I didn’t doubt that I would fall once because I was just climbing and enjoying."

Action is scheduled to continue tomorrow with the lead semi-finals and finals for men and women.