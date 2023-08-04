Rhine-Ruhr 2025 gain "even better picture" of FISU Games after Chengdu visit

Organisers of the 2025 International University Sports Federation (FISU) Summer World University Games in Rhine-Ruhr have said that they have an "even better picture" of the running of the multi-sport event after seeing Chengdu play host.

A delegation from Rhine-Ruhr 2025 flew to the Chinese city to observe the organisation of Chengdu 2021.

They were joined by officials from Chungcheong 2027 and North Carolina 2029 as part of the FISU observer programme.

Sina Diekmann, chief sports officer for Rhine-Ruhr 2025, said the visit to Chengdu was key to the German region’s preparations for the Games.

"We are two years prior to our event, which makes it very valuable for us to be here and get an even better picture of the Games’ organisation," said Diekmann.

"But of course, we are on a different continent, in a different country so we for sure will have a different concept as well."

Rhine-Ruhr 2025 chief operating officer Lisette Van der Plas added: "What was interesting and what we were not aware before, for example, is that for the medal ceremonies, there has to be a designated safe for each countries’ flag and one for all the medals.

"But of course, they are right, medals and flags should not get lost."

Rhine-Ruhr in Germany is preparing to host the next edition of the FISU Summer World University Games after Chengdu ©FISU

Sustainability is a key focus for Rhine-Ruhr 2025 having pledged to build no new venues and ensure there is a reliance on public transport and bicycles.

Venues for athletics, rowing, water polo, artistic gymnastics and volleyball are set to be either renovated or rebuilt for the Games.

Among those include the Lohrheide Stadium which is undergoing a €55 million (£46.9 million/$60 million) redevelopment to be ready to host athletics competition.

Diekmann said Rhine-Ruhr 2025 had also benefited from the staging of the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin in June.

"We have just bought sport equipment from the Special Olympics that were held in Berlin," added Diekmann.

"The decision to buy was a very quick turnover and hence put us back a bit in our monthly plan, but it shows our dedication in making those Games as sustainable as possible."

The FISU Summer World University Games are due to run from July 16 to 27 in 2025 and held across the cities of Bochum, Duisburg, Düsseldorf, Essen and Mühlheim.