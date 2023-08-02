Omega has partnered with Paris 2024 to create the official luxury watch of the Olympic Games, which is scheduled to take place from July 26 to August 11 next year.

The Swiss watchmaking company has unveiled the Seamaster Diver 300M Paris 2024 which measures at 42 millimetres in width and 13.7mm thick.

It is intended to serve as a subtle and elegant accessory and has a steel bracelet to increase comfort on the wearer's wrist.

The watch has a gold bezel and white ceramic face while the back features the Games' logo, the Olympic Rings, and a Paris 2024 inscription.

Another detail sees the small hand display a replica of the Olympic Torch.

The Seamaster Diver 300M Paris 2024 features several Olympic Games details ©Omega

All of the hour markers are crafter from diamond-polished 18 karat moonshine gold, and exclusive material first manufactured by Omega in 2019, and topped with white Super-LumiNova.

The watch is water resistant to 300 metres and achieves a 55-hour power reserve.

It is already available to buy, and is price at £8,000 ($10,100/€9,200), while a Paris 2024-themed strap is also on offer.

Omega has served as official timekeeper of the Olympic Games on 30 occasions since the 1932 edition in Los Angeles.

It is due to hold the role once again at Paris 2024.

Omega joined The Olympic Programme as a sponsor in 2004 for the Games in Athens.

As well as timekeeping for all Olympic events, Omega also equip competitors with motion sensors that interact with antennas placed at each event venue in order to feed-back immediate information such as live speeds and comparative data.

Omega's affiliation with the Olympics has also led them to time-keep for other major events.

The company's most notable achievement was the Omega's Speedmaster being worn on each of NASA's manned missions, including all six journeys to the moon.

In 2017, Omega’s partnership with the IOC was extended through to 2032.