More than one thousand houses to be built as part of Brisbane 2032 legacy after latest audit

Up to 1,500 new homes are due to be built in Brisbane prior to the city's hosting of the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games following a land audit.

They will be located in Northshore in Hamilton and will join 3,000 homes already delivered to the area.

The site was identified through the Queensland Government Land Audit and is expected to deliver social and affordable housing.

"These homes will be an important legacy of Brisbane 2032," said Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.

"My Government is committed to unlocking more land to increase housing supply.

"Queensland and the whole nation are experiencing housing pressures.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk states that the new homes will be an important legacy of Brisbane 2032 ©Getty Images

"That's why we held the Housing Summit and a key outcome has been the land audit.

"This is the first site, of what I hope will be many, delivered through the land audit.

"Up to 1,500 homes, including 200 social and affordable homes will see more Queenslanders housed."

The dedicated social and affordable housing on an 8,000m² site is expected to deliver approximately 150 to 200 homes and will be supported by a community housing provider.

The state Government is expecting more than AUD500 million (£259 million/$330 million/€301 million) in private investment to develop a 40-hectare Athlete Village in Hamilton, on Brisbane's inner north side.

"The land audit is a great example of finding creative solutions to housing challenges," said Queensland Deputy Premier Steven Miles.

"There is clearly a need for more social and affordable housing in our communities.

Hamilton in Brisbane is also due to be the site of the Athlete Village for the 2032 Olympic Games before being turned into housing ©Queensland Government

"The new site at Northshore will see up to 200 more dedicated social and affordable homes.

"Up to 1,500 homes will equal a 50 per cent increase on homes in Northshore.

"This announcement builds on the Government's investment in key infrastructure at Northshore to unlock development and support the delivery of much needed diverse housing supply over the next decade.

"Northshore Brisbane is Queensland's largest waterfront urban renewal project.

"Over the next 30 years, another 20,000 Queenslanders will call Northshore home.

"Housing supply at Northshore will be increased further following the Brisbane 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games with the availability of legacy housing delivered for the 2032 Brisbane Athlete Village."