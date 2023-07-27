Further Paris 2024 tickets released with three million still available

Paris 2024 has marked one year to go until the Olympic Games by releasing new tickets which are available to all on a first-come-first-served basis.

Just under three million tickets have been put up for sale in athletics, beach volleyball, boxing, rowing, canoe slalom, golf, rugby sevens, and water polo.

The release was made without a draw and organisers expected extremely high demand.

The ticketing platform is due to remain open until the beginning of the Olympic Games on July 26 next year.

"Tickets will be regularly released for numerous sports/disciplines based on the seats that become available, once the final capacity and configuration of each venue is confirmed," said Paris 2024 in a statement.

"The sales rules remain unchanged.

"It will be possible to purchase up to 30 tickets per ticketing account, for all Olympic sales phases."





Tickets for beach volleyball are part of those made available ©Paris 2024

In spring next year, a resale platform is due to be launched for people who can no longer attend the Games and want to sell their ticket on.





French Sports Minister Amélie Oudéa-Castéra is optimistic for ticket sales in the build up to the Games.

"We are now entering a new phase, and it is continuously, without drawing lots, that the places will be proposed and sold," she said, as reported by Le Monde.

"It's a beautiful symbolism one year before the Games.

"The Organising Committee will communicate on a regular basis.

"The pricing strategy does not change.

"What we see are new pockets of these seats planned at these prices that are [put on sale].

"There are just under three million places left for the general public, until they are sold."

Tickets for the Opening and Closing Ceremonies are also still available.

Athletics is one of the most sought-after, and costly, events and the official guide still lists tickets being available for the last night of athletics on August 10 with the most expensive ticket at €980 (£839/$1065).