The International University Sports Federation (FISU) has opened its Chengdu 2021 World University Games Museum following a ceremony featuring representatives of the governing body and Organising Committee.

It is located at the Dong'an Lake Sports Park Stadium which is set to serve as the main venue for the Games which is due to open tomorrow and conclude on August 8.

FISU Acting President Leonz Eder presented a plaque for the Museum as an official certificate of its opening as well as a flag featuring all previous Summer and Winter hosts of the Games.

"This shows invaluable treasures from previous FISU World University Games," said Eder.

"It is really unique - it's fantastic."

Eder was also presented with an honorary curator appointment letter from the Museum to conclude the ceremony.

The Museum is intended to provide a permanent record of the FISU Summer World University Games, China's history of hosting the event, athletes that have competed, and Chengdu's journey towards staging this year's edition with the event having been postponed twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chengdu is the third Chinese host following Beijing in 2001 and Shenzhen in 2011.

FISU secretary general and chief executive Eric Saintrond reflected on his long-running career with the organisation and promised that more pieces would continue to be added.

"I'm very impressed," said Saintrond.

"This is nearly 40 years of my life.

"We will continue to bring additional souvenirs.

"You've created something very special for university sport in the world."

FISU Acting President Leonz Eder, right, presented a plaque for the Museum in Chengdu at its opening ©FISU

The Museum is claimed to be an important asset for Chengdu and there are aims to digitise its exhibits.

"A museum is a space where we experience and learn," said Chen Yanfu, Chengdu 2021 executive vice-president.

"[This] will become another milestone in the work to make Chengdu a great city of culture."

Chengdu 2021 has retained its original branding, despite its postponement.

The maximum age of athletes has subsequently been increased from 25 to 27 to allow those who would have missed out the chance to take part.