The Queensland Government has claimed that local businesses could share opportunities worth AUD$180 billion (£95 billion/$122 billion/€110 billion) in the nine-year build-up to the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Brisbane.

It has unveiled All Queensland All In, a document which reveals its procurement strategy for contracts related to the Games.

"Hosting Brisbane 2032 has never been about just a few weeks of competition for Queenslanders, it is about the years of investment and development in our state in preparation for Brisbane 2032, and the years of celebration and lasting benefits afterwards," Queensland State Premier and Olympic and Paralympic Minister Annastacia Palaszczuk said in her introduction to the official document.

"We are on a path to delivering Brisbane 2032, and we want as many Queensland businesses as possible to share in the economic benefits that will flow from Brisbane 2032."

The "Buy Queensland" approach was adopted by the Queensland Government in 2017 and is incorporated into the arrangements for tendering for the Olympics and Paralympics.

The Government claims that 70,000 Queensland businesses have already benefited from AUD$57.81 billion (£30.4 billion /$39.2 billion /€35.5billion) in procurement.

A total of 31,000 of these companies are regional operations in the state.

"The Q2032 Procurement Strategy means we’ll give priority to firms that employ Queenslanders, companies that invest in our state and our people, and those which use local materials and produce, to help keep Queensland on the winner's podium," Queensland Public Works Minister Mick de Brenni explained.

The State Government has published a "Procurement Pipeline" which it says "will help businesses get match-fit and win opportunities through Brisbane 2032".

In the "Ready" stage, it has pledged to develop a 'MyGamesPlan' tool for Queensland businesses that enables them to "test their preparedness and provide access to integrated support offered by all levels of government to get fit for the Games".

At "Set", it has promised to "appoint a specialist Q2032 Small Business Procurement advisor to facilitate small business procurement opportunities".

The Government has also committed to provide regular updates on the status of procurement and is to set up an "industry advisory group".

It will also "give clear guidance about what standards businesses will need to meet".

At the "Go" stage, the State Government plans to stage regional "Games Procurement Roadshows" to provide further information and advice.

It has also promised to create "a new easier to use Q-Tenders platform" to connect businesses with broader opportunities.

The Government will expect suppliers to sign up to the Queensland Government suppliers' Code of Conduct "including addressing modern slavery risks in vulnerable industries".

They will also be expected to abide by the Ethical Supplier Mandate and Ethical Supplier Threshold rules which include fair wages for those with disabilities.

They are also obliged to comply with animal care and protection legislation.

The tender process will also prioritise minority groups for certain Games contracts where preference will be given to small and medium enterprises, businesses that are women-owned and women-led and those owned by Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islanders.

It will also expect companies to comply with goals on sustainability.