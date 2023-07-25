Santiago 2023 has announced LATAM Airlines Group as an official level one sponsor of the Pan American and Para Pan American Games.

LATAM is headquartered in Chile and is the largest airline company in Latin America, according to Santiago 2023.

It is established in some of the biggest South American markets, including Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru.

LATAM runs international flights from Latin America to Europe, Oceania, the United States and the Caribbean.

"As the organizing committee of the Games, having the sponsorship of LATAM is a peace of mind and it fills us with pride that the airline joins this event," said Diego Ortúzar, commercial and marketing manager of Santiago 2023.

"Closing this agreement was vital for us and we appreciate the trust placed in it."

The deal was announced with Games mascot Fiu paying a visit to the organisation’s corporate offices.

LATAM will join Antofagasta Minerals, public bank BancoEstado, Bornan Sports Technology SA, Mitsubishi Motors, and Ottobock as the official sponsor of the multi-sport event.

The Santiago 2023 Pan American Games is scheduled to be held from October 20 to November 5 followed by the Para Pan American Games from November 17 to 26.

Chile has never previously hosted the Pan American or Parapan American Games and the multi-sport event is set to be the biggest sporting event in the South American nation since the 1962 men's FIFA World Cup.